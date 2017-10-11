El Tropezón™ 1896. Restaurant Branding.

1896
“TROPEZÓN, PUCHERITO DE
GALLINA CON VIEJO VINO CARLÓN.”
EN
Development of identity. Reintepretacion of historical heritage. Design of visual language. ON LINE and OFF LINE applications. Illustration. Environment systems + deployment.
Score and glow. Buenos Aires. The story is and receives a special guest. The memory is discovered to be invisible. Details and sense; memories and present. Space without time. A place. 1862, Madrid, Buenos Aires.
_______________________________________________________________________
Desarrollo de Identidad. Reintepretación de patrimonio histórico. Diseño de lenguaje visual. Aplicaciones ON LINE y OFF LINE. Ilustraciones. Arquigrafía de entorno + implementación.
†
Partitura y resplandor. Buenos Aires. La historia se viste de gala y recibe un invitado especial. El recuerdo se descubre invisible. Detalles y sentido; recuerdos y presente. Espacio sin tiempo. Un lugar. 1862, Madrid, Buenos Aires.
