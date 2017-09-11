Multiple Owners
Daniel Ludwig Berlin, Germany
Daniel Rupp Berlin, Germany
Carsten Nierobisch Essen, Germany
fount magazine Berlin, Germany
fount #2 connect
    Published:


Making connections is the foundation of fount magazine: our category mash-up is an interdisciplinary and international artist-exchange in two rounds. In the first round artworks dealing with the theme “connect” were given to us. In the second round we passed these on to be interpreted by another artist.
We feature 60 artworks out of hundreds of submissions to showcase the potential of creative connections.
_

Release: Autumn 2017
Volume: 178 pages 
Format: 16,5 x 24 cm
Language: English
Paper:
SALZER DESIGN 1.5 Natural 120 g
SALZER DESIGN 1.5 White 100 g
SALZER EOS 1.5 Naturweiß 90 g
IGEPA California, 230 g
Color Cover: Pantone Reflex Blue
Color Inside: Pantone Blue 072
_

