SALA DELLE CAPRIATE, PALAZZO DELLA RAGIONE
NUOVO ALLESTIMENTO
Bergamo Alta, Palazzo della Ragione
Dimensione: 650 mq
Importo: 0.2 mln di euro
Funzione: nuovo allestimento polifunzionale
Progetto: 2017
Costruzione: 2017
Impresa: Krea Allestimenti
Cliente: Comune di Bergamo, Regione Lombardia
Il progetto, voluto dal Comune di Bergamo con il contributo di Regione Lombardia, consiste nel nuovo allestimento per la Sala delle Capriate presso Palazzo della Ragione in Bergamo Alta. L’edificio, risalente al XII secolo, costituisce il fulcro fisico e funzionale della città storica e si trova al centro di un sistema di spazi aperti e propriamente pubblici con i quali intrattiene relazioni su più lati. La sala superiore, cessato l’utilizzo del palazzo come sede del comune, ha ospitato nel tempo diverse funzioni. Le sue pareti sono oggi coperte da una rilevante raccolta di reperti e opere d’arte provenienti da edifici cittadini che nel tempo hanno trovato asilo al suo interno.
The project provides for a new set-up of the "Sala delle Capriate" in the “Palazzo della Ragione” of Upper Bergamo. The building dates back to the XII century and represents the physical and functional center of the historic city. It is the core of a system of open public spaces and it directly relates to them on different sides. Once the building stopped to host the municipality, the upper room changed a series of different functions. Today its walls are covered with a significant review of art pieces collected over time from different buildings of the city.
Si tratta di un intervento minimale costituito da un sistema di esagoni sospesi, concettualmente intesi come sguardi sulla città: come i cerchi che disegnano il fine ricamo delle vetrate colorate, il sistema sospeso consente di mettere in scena una trasposizione delle eccellenze e delle diversità presenti sul territorio. Proprio come avviene nella trama esagonale dell’alveare, in cui la ripetizione della cellula esagonale costituisce la struttura sulla quale si innesta la vita. In questo senso gli esagoni possono diventare luce, suono, immagine, spazio. Un sistema dinamico di possibili configurazioni che trasformano la sala in funzione dell’evento e del programma.
The result is a minimal intervention made of a suspended system of hexagons, intended as gazes over the city: like the circles drawn on the embroidery of the colored windows, the suspended structure puts on display the excellences of the territory. This is exactly as it occurs in the cellars of the beehive, where the repetition of the hexagonal frame becomes the structure where life happens. Similarly, the hexagons of the project can become light, sound, image, space. It is a dynamic system of possible configurations that transform the room according to the given event and program.
La maglia esagonale è dimensionata coerentemente con il passo delle grandi capriate lignee. Il disegno che ne consegue è semplice e modulare e si costruisce sulla giustapposizione di aste e snodi. Le aste incorporano al loro interno la tecnologia e i dispositivi necessari per realizzare nella sala assetti differenti. In queste infatti sono alloggiati i vari dispositivi tecnici quali corpi illuminanti, sia fissi che direzionabili, impianto audio e video, teli tecnici motorizzati e ganci per appendere pannelli e allestimenti. Sui nodi invece si colloca il sistema di fissaggio alle capriate. Un sistema motorizzato permette di abbassare con facilità la struttura fino ad altezza uomo, garantendo rapidi cambi di scenario, una semplice manutenzione e una migliore gestione dello spazio.
The hexagonal mesh is dimensioned coherently with the pace of the wooden trusses. The result is a simple and modular composition, made out of the combination of beams and joints. The beams incorporate in their own structure the technological solutions necessary to set in the room different arrangements. They host indeed the technical devices like lightning, both fixed and movable, sound and video systems, motorized projection tarps and hooks to hang panels and other equipment. The fixing system that allows to hang the hexagons to the trusses is located on the joints. The whole structure can be easily lowered thanks to a motorized solution, in order to guarantee fast changes of setting, a simple maintenance and a better management of the space.
Il nuovo allestimento si completa con il sistema di isole esagonali a terra della stessa dimensione della maglia modulare sospesa, che possono essere liberamente disposte nello spazio. Si compongono di elementi modulari che aumentano il numero e la complessità delle configurazioni che la sala può assumere.
The new set-up is completed on the ground floor by a system of hexagonal structures with the same dimension of the suspended one, that can be freely arranged in the room. They are made of modular elements that increase the number and the complexity of the different configurations of the room
Il progetto si propone di riportare la Sala delle Capriate a diretto contatto con la città, ristabilendone il rapporto con la piazza e il portico sottostante e si sviluppa a partire dai seguenti principi fondamentali:
NON INVASIVITÀ. La Sala delle Capriate e le opere d’arte presenti sulle sue pareti rimangono interamente visibili e interagiscono con l’allestimento.
VALORIZZAZIONE DELLO SPAZIO. Il nuovo allestimento consente di percepire lo spazio nella sua interezza e grandiosità, accentuandone l’effetto scenografico. Le pareti rimangono visibili dal soffitto fino a terra, le finestre e le visuali tornano ad essere accessibili. Le capriate sono valorizzate e sottolineate come elemento architettonico essenziale.
LUMINOSITÀ. L’allestimento consente un utilizzo sapiente e diversificato delle fonti luminose disponibili, naturali e artificiali, adattabile alle diverse possibili configurazioni della sala.
FLESSIBILITÀ. Viene favorito un duttile utilizzo dello spazio, consentendo sia la proiezione di immagini sia l’esposizione di pannelli e altri materiali. La sala può essere articolata sia come spazio unico che suddivisa in più zone autonome.
DINAMICITÀ. L’allestimento può essere sfruttato interamente o parzialmente secondo le esigenze degli eventi e delle manifestazioni ospitate. La rimozione parziale o totale dell’allestimento è gestita con interventi di smontaggio e rimontaggio ridotti al minimo sia dal punto di vista dei tempi che dei costi.
COMPATTEZZA. le componenti dell’allestimento incorporano gli elementi tecnici e tecnologici che ne consentono l’utilizzo, riducendo al minimo le esigenze di ulteriori interventi nella sala.
NON ESCLUSIVITÀ. Il progetto permette l’installazione di strutture temporanee per esposizioni, nonché di arredi ed attrezzature per le attività non espositive, che si integrano con l’allestimento permanente.
The project intends to bring the "Sala delle Capriate" back to its original connection with the city, re-establishing its relationship with the square and with the underlying portico. The project proposed is characterized by the following qualities:
It is NON-INVASIVE. The "Sala delle Capriate" and the art pieces on its walls remain visible and interact with the setting.
It ENHANCES THE VALUE OF THE SPACE. The new set-up allows to have a full perception of the space in its integrality and magnificence as well as emphasising the scenographic impact. The walls remain visible from floor to ceiling while the windows are re-opened allowing external views.
It is BRIGHT. The setting encourages a sapience use of both natural and artificial light and their combination can be adapted to the different configurations of the room.
It is FLEXIBLE. By permitting the projection of images and the exposition of panels and other materials, an adaptable use of space is encouraged. The room can be organized both as a single space and as a series of smaller autonomous settings.
It is DYNAMIC. The set-up can be used fully or partially according to the needs of the different event and exposition host. The total or partial removal of the different settings is managed through dismantling operations that minimize times and costs.
It is COMPACT. The set-up components incorporate the technical elements necessary to their use, minimizing the needs for further interventions in the room.
It is NON-EXCLUSIVE. The project allows to install temporary structures for expositions and equipment for other activities, that are integrated to the permanent setting.
