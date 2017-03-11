PALAZZO DELLA RAGIONE

The project intends to bring the "Sala delle Capriate" back to its original connection with the city, re-establishing its relationship with the square and with the underlying portico. The project proposed is characterized by the following qualities:

It is NON-INVASIVE. The "Sala delle Capriate" and the art pieces on its walls remain visible and interact with the setting.

It ENHANCES THE VALUE OF THE SPACE. The new set-up allows to have a full perception of the space in its integrality and magnificence as well as emphasising the scenographic impact. The walls remain visible from floor to ceiling while the windows are re-opened allowing external views.

It is BRIGHT. The setting encourages a sapience use of both natural and artificial light and their combination can be adapted to the different configurations of the room.

It is FLEXIBLE. By permitting the projection of images and the exposition of panels and other materials, an adaptable use of space is encouraged. The room can be organized both as a single space and as a series of smaller autonomous settings.

It is DYNAMIC. The set-up can be used fully or partially according to the needs of the different event and exposition host. The total or partial removal of the different settings is managed through dismantling operations that minimize times and costs.

It is COMPACT. The set-up components incorporate the technical elements necessary to their use, minimizing the needs for further interventions in the room.