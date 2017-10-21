TIFF: The Canadian Experiment

We're working with The Toronto International film festival (TIFF) to animate the many culture and film based talks and interviews in their archives.



This talk by Canadian director Clement Virgo on what it means to be Canadian was selected to coincide with Canada's 150th birthday. With sound/music by Jeff Moberg.







Credits:

Production Studio: Polyester Studio

Animation and art: Dani Cordero, Luis Campos, Oliver Dead, Devin Emory, Sarah Choi

Final compositing: Bob Zagorskis

Producer: Robyn Smale

Music: Jeff Moberg



Client: TIFF / Toronto International Film Festival

Narration: Clement Virgo

