TIFF: The Canadian Experiment

We're working with The Toronto International film festival (TIFF) to animate the many culture and film based talks and interviews in their archives.
This talk by Canadian director Clement Virgo on what it means to be Canadian was selected to coincide with Canada's 150th birthday. With sound/music by Jeff Moberg.
Credits:
Production Studio: Polyester Studio
Animation and art: Dani Cordero, Luis Campos, Oliver Dead, Devin Emory, Sarah Choi
Final compositing: Bob Zagorskis
Producer: Robyn Smale
Music: Jeff Moberg
Client: TIFF / Toronto International Film Festival
Narration: Clement Virgo
