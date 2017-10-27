Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
Nouvelle Administration
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Faire oeuvre utile
Art Direction
Illustration
Editorial Design
1356
254
12
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
10/27/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Nouvelle Administration
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Faire oeuvre utile
Art Direction
Illustration
Editorial Design
1356
254
12
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
10/27/2017
Add to Collection
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Nouvelle Administration
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
MUTEK 18
by:
Nouvelle Administration
Art Direction
1061
14472
Featured On:
10/20/2017
Marie-Claude Jalbert
by:
Nouvelle Administration
Art Direction
124
648
KM3 Magazine
by:
Nouvelle Administration
Graphic Design
301
2859
Featured On:
10/1/2017
Cousins de personne - Magazine no 12
by:
Nouvelle Administration
Art Direction
643
12895
Featured On:
7/21/2017
Eve Gravel - Site Web
by:
Nouvelle Administration
Art Direction
47
690
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Nouvelle Administration
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.