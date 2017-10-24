Sam Chivers
Wilmington, United Kingdom
Message
Message
Selected projects Summer 2017
1114
248
19
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
1. Shortlist Magazine
This illustration is accompanied a short fiction story about two people meeting over some lost luggage. The narrative followed a kind of film noir path so I tried to explore this through use of light and dark.
Here's some of the working drawings.
Dallas Observer
This series of six illustrations was produced for an annual compendium of things to do in Dallas.

Cover
This first one was the cover. The brief was to produce six retro futuristic images of the future heading up each section. ​​​​​​​
Nightlife & Music
Spot the obvious Jodorowsky's Holy Mountain reference.
Shopping & Services
There's a very loose reference to the Animatrix 'Second Renaissance part 1 in here somewhere.
Arts & Culture
Sports & Recreation
Food & Drink
Taxline
This image was made for Taxline magazine, the feature was about A.I. and how discusses its potential threat to jobs in the financial sector. Cue robot commuters.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.