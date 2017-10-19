Discover
Duque yvan
Nantes, France
Comme Un Géant
Painting
Art Direction
Illustration
Gouache
Duque yvan
Nantes, France
Comme Un Géant
Painting
Art Direction
Illustration
Children Book
My first children book "Comme un Géant". Written by Marc Daniau and published by Thierry Magnier.
Duque yvan
Nantes, France
Children Book
Duque yvan
Nantes, France
ILLUSTRATION
gouache
book
childrenbook
painting
originalart
art
Gouache
