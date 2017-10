About

123 seconds is a side project of Italianism and it's about short talks with creative people. Every little chat lasts 123 seconds and is made as D… Read More

123 seconds is a side project of Italianism and it's about short talks with creative people. Every little chat lasts 123 seconds and is made as DIY mix of images and skype interviews. We designed the logo, the numbers, the patterns and all the animations. Read Less

Published: