Bienal Comunicación
Mérida, Mexico
Message
Message
LA VALISE HOTEL
604
108
7
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    La Valise, in Mexico City is a retreat of beauty and contemplation, a hotel that has a unique personality, considered as one of the best in its c… Read More
    La Valise, in Mexico City is a retreat of beauty and contemplation, a hotel that has a unique personality, considered as one of the best in its category worldwide. The vision, curatorship and the owner's Yves Naman travel experiences, are the achievers of this project that consist of only three rooms of unique luxury, product of every service and detail. La Valise's branding was created as a mixture of iconic ingredients that represent Mexico City; urban design, stories and literature that make the mythical Roma neighborhood, books like “Battles in the desert” by Pacheco and “The Wild Detectives” of Bolaño. The brandmark combines pre-Hispanic and abstract; containing the initials of La Valise and a result of its three rooms: patio, terrace and moon, universes with a very particular character and design, inspiring us to create symbols for each one. Thereby, the applications commingle with the architectural and decorative details, maintaining the rhythm and beauty of this hotel. Read Less
    Published:

La Valise, in Mexico City is a retreat of beauty and contemplation, a hotel that has a unique personality, considered as one of the best in its category worldwide.
 The vision, curatorship and the owner's Yves Naman travel experiences, are the achievers of this project that consist of only three rooms of unique luxury, product of every service and detail.
La Valise's branding was created as a mixture of iconic ingredients that represent Mexico City; urban design, stories and literature that make the mythical Roma neighborhood, books like “Battles in the desert” by José Emilio Pacheco and “The Wild Detectives” of Roberto Bolaño.
The brandmark combines pre-Hispanic and abstract; containing the initials of La Valise and a result of its three rooms: patio, terrace and moon, universes with a very particular character and design, inspiring us to create symbols for each one. Thereby, the applications commingle with the architectural and decorative details, maintaining the rhythm and beauty of this hotel.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.