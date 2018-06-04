About

ATACAMA: As a landscape photographer, The Atacama Desert in Chile has always been a dream trip for me. As the driest desert on earth, it offers one of the best night skies to shoot astrophotography. Its amazing landscape mirrors those from Mars, which makes it one of the most incredible experiences for any photographer and space enthusiast. In a five days driving trip, we went from Antofagasta through Paranal Observatory, Hand of the Desert, San Pedro de Atacama and Los Flamencos National Reserve. The nights were extremely cold, dry and quiet, while the days were colorful and filled scenic landscapes. Out of all the trips I’ve done, visiting Chile has been the most rewarding experience I’ve had since I started landscape photography. Everything about this place is out of this world. Enjoy! Read Less

