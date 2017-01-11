Muttnik .
Florence, Italy
Hans Hartung Polittici
Galleria Nazionale dell'Umbria
24.09.2017—07.01.2018


Muttnik designed the visual communication for the Hans Hartung’s exhibition “Polittici” hosted at the Galleria Nazionale dell’Umbria. The exhibition, curated by the Director Marco Pierini and organized in collaboration with the Hartung-Bergman Foundation of Antibes, presents 40 drawings on paper and 16 large paintings made between 1961 and 1988 (six of them have never been exposed before), shown for the first time together as a series. 

Project: Identity, posters, brochure, flyer, postcards, bookmarks, totems, banners and internal signage


www.gallerianazionaleumbria.it






























































muttnik.it




