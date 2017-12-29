Porto Academy 2017 









We were invited by Amélia Brandão and Rodrigo Costa Lima to design the identity of, and coordinate an editorial design workshop at, the 2017 edition of Porto Academy – an anual architecture summer school at FAUP that unites architecture studios, professionals and students from all around the world to develop studio work together for a week period.





The identity design project was quite straightforward: there already existed a logo for Porto Academy and a preference for the green color. Building from there, we've set a new typographic structure and tone for the information, and used geometric shapes to create divisions or markers in space, differentiating each studio by associating a different geometric shape to it. Here are some examples of the produced materials.











