Alpha Project is a health functional product brand by CheongKwanJang, KGC.

They recently developed new lineups; Liver Support, Stomach Support, Oral Support, Blood Circulation Support, Intestinal Support and Joint Support. Formulated with premium functional ingredients including natural vitamins and plant-based omega-3, each products give different benefits to a human body.

CheongKwanJang asked CFC to develop intuitive package design system for their new lineups, utilizing icons of human organs. We explored many different ways of expressing human organs, from super-realistic to abstract forms.

With 3 keywords(intuitive, easy and simple), we narrowed down the methods of expression to several concepts.