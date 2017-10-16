Alpha Project is a health functional product brand by CheongKwanJang, KGC.
They recently developed new lineups; Liver Support, Stomach Support, Oral Support, Blood Circulation Support, Intestinal Support and Joint Support. Formulated with premium functional ingredients including natural vitamins and plant-based omega-3, each products give different benefits to a human body.
CheongKwanJang asked CFC to develop intuitive package design system for their new lineups, utilizing icons of human organs. We explored many different ways of expressing human organs, from super-realistic to abstract forms.
With 3 keywords(intuitive, easy and simple), we narrowed down the methods of expression to several concepts.
Finally we created 7 icons having consistent form language and developed package design system delivering confidence.
Alpha Project Package Design Development
2017
Client: KGC
Project Team
-
ContentFormContext
Package Design Development
Creative Director: Charry Jeon
Designer: Saerom Kang, Eunju Kim, Minsun Lee, Yoonji Nam
Photographer: Kiwoong Hong
-
KGC
Project Planning & Final Design Implementation
Planning: CheongKwanJang Design Team
