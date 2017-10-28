Moriarty Events

About

Bond helped Luxury Event Planning specialist Moriarty realise a new brand identity prior to their launch. Inspired by the spontaneity and energy of a party and exploring the notion that curating great events is an art form, Bond crafted a series of abstract illustrations to be used as a key brand asset. Working across the Moriarty website, stationery and pitch documents Bond created a language of contrasts – vibrant colour and abstract form sit amongst cool grey tones and Navy blue materials. The structured stencil logo and typography give form, character and order of information. ‘Bond have been open and encouraged all sorts of creative ideas and together we have reached a truly artistic and professional product with a slick brand running across all areas.’ said Georgina Attwood, CEO. ‘The team go above and beyond to make sure they don’t just create a wonderful brand but it is a brand that rivals and is better than your competitors, supporting us every step of the way.’ The new brand identity evokes celebration, fun and spontaneity – like all good parties! Read Less

