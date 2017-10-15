The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Finally, a site that can help. Point to where it hurts on a body diagram before answering questions to diagnose exactly what you’re suffering from in this eerie WebGL experience. But brace yourself because it’s definitely worse than you think. Instead of presenting a diagnosis for your physical ailments, each result reveals the fundamental flaw in your character. Don’t worry though, you won’t feel a thing. Killing of a Sacred Deer, in theaters this October.







