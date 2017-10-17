2017 Brand New Conference Identity

At first, we wanted to buy a bunch of the fabric from the bags and use it for both the badges and the program but it cost, like, five times more to ship the fabric from China than the material itself, so we decided to use different reflective materials for each application. The problem with reflective materials is they are hard to work with and we picked a particularly hard one to do the badges: Super thin metallized poly bags
. After trying half a dozen methods to “print” on them ourselves we realized the only way to do it was with silkscreen but because the bags are so tiny and hard to work with, no printer wanted to do full-bleed, so we did what you do in this case, which was to silkscreen it ourselves, even though we had never done it. We got a DIY silkscreen kit, a drying rack from Craigslist, some advice from our friends at Industry Print Shop on what ink to use, and we got to it.