Radio Papesse
Art and Radio On Demand
radiopapesse.org is an online audio archive devoted to contemporary art; it is a place for the documentation and the articulation of a critical discourse around the visual arts and at the same time it is a radio project dedicated to sound art production and distribution. It produces and shares documentaries and interviews, as well as exhibitions and museum collections storytelling. It has embraced radio not only as a medium but also as a language to communicate art making and art practices today.
www.radiopapesse.org
Firenze, 2017
The website containing digital audio files has been completely re-designed in collaboration with QZR Studio and Gabriele Bartalini to allow users to fully discover the archive; a system of tabs and a fixed player will lead you during the journey through the vast amount of audio file.
For its 10th anniversary Radio Papesse decided to renovate its identity. We developed and designed all the corporate identity and a special illustration, screen-printed in a live section during the birthday party.
muttnik.it
