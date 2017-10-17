Radio Papesse





















radiopapesse.org is an online audio archive devoted to contemporary art; it is a place for the documentation and the articulation of a critical discourse around the visual arts and at the same time it is a radio project dedicated to sound art production and distribution. It produces and shares documentaries and interviews, as well as exhibitions and museum collections storytelling. It has embraced radio not only as a medium but also as a language to communicate art making and art practices today.











www.radiopapesse.org Firenze, 2017
































