Queensland Theatre 2018

Queensland Theatre's 2018 Season looks to showcase a range of new, bold and exciting plays that pushed the boundaries of contemporary theatre in … Read More

Queensland Theatre's 2018 Season looks to showcase a range of new, bold and exciting plays that pushed the boundaries of contemporary theatre in Australia. After working with the team on both their new brand and 2017 season, we had the chance to at how the identity might evolve and be refined for a new year. The season leverages one of Queensland Theatre’s unique traits – the set builders and workshop housed within their building. Working alongside their team, we created eight different sets that told a key aspect of each play. We also introduced physical play titles into the sets, pushing the use of their bespoke custom typeface. Each set was photographed in its completeness, with panels, props and actors all working in harmony to create images that were a true reflection of the effort that goes into each performance. With Tim Jones and his team expertly lighting and shooting each of the sets, the results were a series of images that explore the subtleties of each of the plays themes, while retaining a vibrancy that spoke to Queensland Theatre's unique identity and character. Read Less

