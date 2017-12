THE LETTERPRESS PRINTING STUDIO PRESSION

The calendar is printed in France, at Studio Pression . Letterpress printing has the ability to create relief into paper by adding tons of pressure while printing. It’s called deep impression, or debossing. And it’s done at the same time, printing AND debossing, always one color at a time. The thicker the paper, the deeper the impression. For a crisper effect, we use much harder magnesium plates instead of photopolymer.