We're excited to announce the new brand image campaign for Nat Geo Kids. The project concept for this Rebrands was based on how to convert the Nat Geo logo, the world-famous Yellow Frame into a playful scenario taking the premise: "Because we know you are curious" as our starting point.





So we've focused on the Yellow Frame as the key element to transform Nat Geo, an adult brand into a positive, optimistic and kid relevant one: Nat Geo Kids.





Using the logo as a container, the idea was to give a constant brand presence in every type of communicational piece, creating unique, smart and distinctive content, intending to motivate kids to feel excited about exploring the visual campaign, and offering a flexible communication system through which the brand connects viewers through a non-written message.



