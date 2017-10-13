This is a tribute to Kevo Abbra’s father by his former friends and colleagues in the tailoring industry in the ghetto who began fusing their own designs with the readily available thrift-store collectables. Every now and then they set up tribute shows in different hoods in Nairobi and model their latest collections, a testimony to the visionary that he was. The following are images from their Tribute Show in Kibera.

Little is known about them till now….

Props + Styling + Production / Kevo Abbra
Styling Assistant / Appolo + Sylvia Owalla
Make Up Artist / Valary Mdeizi
Hair Stylist / Richard Kinyua 
Photographer Assistants / Victor Ndalo + Emmanuel Thuo + Jared Maina.


Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.