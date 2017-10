JimJams





JimJams is a brand praying tribute to sports fans. It specializes in garments with designs including sports personalities and recent events in the sports industry. As part of our work, a logo was developed based on strategic play diagrams commonly used by coaches giving the brand a dynamic and cheerful communication style.The custom typography is printed with textured strokes establishing a brand personality that plays fairly with the garment designs. The typographic system includes the Effra and Univers LT families employed in text arrangements on the branded peripherals.The JimJams icon is an abstraction of shapes appearing on footballs. This icon was developed to facilitate its embroidered application on textile surfaces and appearing legibly as a small signature in the various brand applications.The pattern is a representation of the annotations drawn on strategic play boards.The JimJams pattern reminds us of team sports in a very visual way. The brand pattern and the elements that make up this project aesthetically communicate the guiding concept behind the brand: Sports.