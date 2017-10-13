Shift -
Monterrey, Mexico
GRAN CRUZ
1339
132
8
    Gran Cruz is a premium chocolate Brand dedicated to the pursue of perfection, through artistry and dedication. From the devoted growth and meticulous selection of Mexico´s best cacao, Gran Cruz’ final product is a symbol of Mesoamerica´s powerful tradition and richness. The chocolate itself, seen as a “food of the gods” in Aztec culture and the result of great work and effort, is portrayed as a valued award. With this in mind we opted to create a visual language that alludes to Latin America´s colonial era´s craftsmanship and military recognitions in the form of a “Cruz” or medal, hence the name Gran Cruz. The detailed patterns and holograms in both branding and packaging aim to communicate the product´s authenticity and level of attention to detail, effort and demanding selection process. The mixture of serif, sans serif and handwritten texts highlight the brands human aspect and artistry. A modern and vibrant color palette is contrasted against sober and monochromatic tags as a reference to Mesoamerica´s colorful culture juxtaposed with colonial era´s industrial European influence. Read Less
