













We commenced our work for Cherrypick Games with an in-depth analysis of their previous online presence. The recommendations we arrived with for the refurbishment of their site met with Cherrypick’s team approval as they share with us similar values of high-quality and precision supported with pixel-perfect framework.



Everything we’ve done for them had to be compatible with Cherrypick’s passion for games and a unified vision to create top-quality products with approachable gameplay design, complemented by superb visuals and experience-deepening sound. That is why our work resulted in minimalist design based on the Cherrypick’s brand rules. That is all what was meant to be. A simple, approachable design of top-notch quality came to life on the desktop and mobile version of Cherrypick Games’ site.























