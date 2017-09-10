Discover
Eiko Ojala
Tallinn, Estonia
Editorial illustrations
Art Direction
Illustration
Editorial Design
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
10/9/2017
Eiko Ojala
Tallinn, Estonia
Editorial illustrations
Art Direction
Illustration
Editorial Design
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
10/9/2017
Selected editorial illustrations 2016-2017.
Cover illustration for The New York Times.
Inside illustration for The New York Times.
Double spread illustration for The Harvard Business Review.
Cover illustration for The New York Times.
Cover illustration for The New York Times.
Cover illustration for The New Scientist about "Where are we in multiverse?".
Cover illustration for "Filosofie Magazine" about how to remember the seriousness you had when you were a child.
Cover illustration for "Filosofie Magazine" about "Dare to think".
Inside illustration for "Le Monde Magazine" about how Pompidou Museum struggles to keep up with other big museums.
Cover illustration for The Washington Post "Arts & Style".
Eiko Ojala
Tallinn, Estonia
Credits
Eiko Ojala
Tallinn, Estonia
