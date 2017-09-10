A contemporary perspective on tradition with the objective of creating an exceptional and multifaced picture of Eastern Tyrol — the credo of the biannual magazine Dolomitenstadt.

The magazine focuses on the human being and its surrounding, showing personalities that give distinction to the region. The view beyond one’s own nose is as important as the  reflective and critical examination with one’s environment.

The structure and typographic composition reflect the area of conflict between modernity and tradition and create a diversified rhythm that gives each of the various topics an individual expression.

www.studiobruch.com


Creative & Art Direction: Bruch—Idee&Form
Layout: Sigrid Unterwurzacher

