Ting-An Ho Taipei, Taiwan
Ke Jyun Wu Taipei, Taiwan
Ta-Chung Liu Taipei, Taiwan
    In 2017, Arphic Technology released a new kind of font: ShuYuan Sung Variable Font. A variable font is, a single font file that behaves like multiple fonts, gaining an infinite flexibility of weight, width, and other attributes without also gaining file size. It designed with classic humanities, replacing the stiff strokes with Chinese calligraphic strokes and letterpress type design. We were commissioned to plan this presentation. As a key communicator reach across all media that type is, we built a smart, dynamic and emotional digital art installations, created for Arphic’s presence at creative industry events. 　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　 2017年，因應字型推廣的策略，文鼎字型發布了「書苑宋」可變字型。可變字型的特色在於依照不同閱讀條件，可即時響應式的產生粗細、寬度、尺寸等變化，不但多軸度且無接縫的設定，因此能有無限種的變化組合。我們為此受委託策畫並於上海發表展覽的門面。 過去我們常試想在乍聽科技冰冷的新媒體設計之中，多添入一些些的詩意。而文字本身作為乘載語言與文化的媒介，更不必為其添加多餘的文學性，只要打磨見光、彰顯價值即可。為此我們製作了一個純粹而且強而有力的巨大視覺，讓觀者直接與身體與文字對話，他們只需在方寸之間的舉手投足，便能立刻受到字體中細小、不易察覺，甚至是毫釐之間的幽微差異。 Read Less
Arphic: Type Waterfall
Moving Image / Interactive Installation


In 2017, Arphic Technology released a new kind of font: ShuYuan Sung (文鼎書苑宋) Variable Font. 
A variable font is, a single font file that behaves like multiple fonts, gaining an infinite flexibility of weight, width, and other attributes without also gaining file size. It designed with classic humanities, replacing the stiff strokes with Chinese calligraphic strokes and letterpress type design. 
We were commissioned to plan this presentation. 
For reading Chinese on high resolution and multi devices, and the horizontal strokes of Chinese Ming fonts used on existed devices are normally too thin that there must be new designed types to fulfill the use on new hardware. ShuYuan Sung is designed for the purpose above and also to prevent from Sung being replaced by Hei (Sans-Serif Chinese Fonts).

In past few years, we often want to add some poetic in the new media design. The text itself, as a medium for carrying language and culture, no longer needs to add extra literary -- as long as we grinding and highlight its value.

As a key communicator reach across all media that type is, we built a smart, dynamic and emotional digital art installations, created for Arphic’s presence at creative industry events. With a pure and powerful huge vision, the viewer can directly having conversation with the text through their bodies. They only need to do little gestures, that will cause the great response from the typeface, and immediately feel the slightest tiny details from the typeface's weight, scale and condensed.
Arphic: Type Waterfall

Client: Arphic technology co.
Type: Branding & Installation

Director: Ke-Jyun Wu, Ting-An Ho 
Creative Developer: Ting-An Ho, Ke-Jyun Wu 
Visual Script & Generative Artist: Ke-Jyun Wu 
Interactive System: Ke-Jyun Wu, James Weng 
3D Artist: Stewart Chien 
Space Arrangements: Ta Chung Liu 
Acting Model: Val Chen 
Project Manager: Ting-An Ho 

Font Used: ShuYuan Sung (Variable Font)
Production House: STUDIO 411 
Year: 2017

Thank You!
