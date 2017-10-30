Type Waterfall

For reading Chinese on high resolution and multi devices, and the horizontal strokes of Chinese Ming fonts used on existed devices are normally too thin that there must be new designed types to fulfill the use on new hardware. ShuYuan Sung is designed for the purpose above and also to prevent from Sung being replaced by Hei (Sans-Serif Chinese Fonts).





In past few years, we often want to add some poetic in the new media design. The text itself, as a medium for carrying language and culture, no longer needs to add extra literary -- as long as we grinding and highlight its value.



