Črtomir Just
Murska Sobota, Slovenia
Nordic Art Initiative
Artwork for Pediatric 
clinic Ljubljana

&

N O R D I C   A R T   I N I T I A T I V E


I had the pleasure of collaborating with Nordic Art Initiative as one of the artists that were creating artworks for the Pediatric clinic in Ljubljana. NAI's mission was to transform the children’s hospital into a more colourful and positive place to be. Inspirational artwork was installed at the entrance of the hospital, waiting rooms, play areas, corridors, and the hospital court yard.
My job was to do a three piece artwork, where the concept revolves around a hospital theme with a set of toylike characters in their own unique and colourful worlds. This was then put up in the form of a light-box in a dark corridor of the hospital, which is now a bit brighter and more friendly. 




close-ups








the lightbox


Thank You!
