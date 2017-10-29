Artwork for Pediatric

clinic Ljubljana





N O R D I C  A R T  I N I T I A T I V E









I had the pleasure of collaborating with Nordic Art Initiative as one of the artists that were creating artworks for the Pediatric clinic in Ljubljana. NAI's mission was to transform the children’s hospital into a more colourful and positive place to be. Inspirational artwork was installed at the entrance of the hospital, waiting rooms, play areas, corridors, and the hospital court yard.