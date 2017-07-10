We were very honoured to contribute to this amazing series for kids going through cancer. Ours is joined by 19 other really wonderful spots for a great cause.
CREDITS
Client: Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation
Agency: RPA
Directed by Giant Ant
Producer: Teresa Toews
Creative Direction: Jay Grandin
Storyboard: Conor Whelan
Art Direction: Rafael Mayani
Illustration: Rafael Mayani, Marion Bordeyne, Whitney Lam
Animation Direction: Conor Whelan
Character Animation: Conor Whelan, Henrique Barone, Diego MacLean, Whitney Lam, Chris Anderson, Alex Grigg, Allen Laseter,
2D Animation & Compositing: Conor Whelan, Shawn Hight, Whitney Lam, Diego MacLean, Taylor Peters, Scotty Wilson
Original Music & Sound Design: Antfood
