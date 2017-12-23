DRONESTAGRAM

LOVIN' MY DRONE(S)!
I've been playing around quite a bit with my two drones, the DJI Mavic Pro and the DJI Phantom 4 Pro, lately. And i really do live in a beautiful part of our wonderful Planet Earth! I knew that before, but being able to see it from up above now makes me realize that even more...and i'm very humble and thankful for it!
Here's a few of the shots from that beautiful part of Bavaria we live in.
See that farm down there on the right? That's where i'm sitting right now posting this, that's our wonderful office community on the farm! :-)
Nope, that's not Bavaria! But here's some drone footage from our kayak trip to the amazing Stockholm Archipelago in Sweden and our surftrip to the beautiful French Atlantic Coast! Enjoy those summer vibes!
THANKS FOR WATCHING! HOPE YOU ENJOYED IT!
Thank You!