ARCHITETTIVERONA — AV Magazine

An ambitious project: rethinking from the basis the quarterly magazine AV, the periodical publishing of Verona architects founded in 1959.





As designers and simple readers of the mag, through the years, we got used to manage issues related to preexistences, analyzing cultural contexts, historical tensions, perceptive paths, and to the practice of rearranging spaces and functions. This is our starting point.





Foundation at first. The structure supporting the entire project: The Grid .