Multiple Owners
Kiss József Gergely Budapest, Hungary
Attila Ács Budapest, Hungary
Fruzsina Fölföldi Budapest, Hungary
Lili Köves Budapest, Hungary
Classmate Studio Budapest, Hungary
Debrecen 2023 - European Capital of Culture
3075
490
31
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Debrecen 2023 - European Capital of Culture The city of Debrecen is proudly competing to be the European Cultural Capital of 2023. We created an … Read More
    Debrecen 2023 - European Capital of Culture The city of Debrecen is proudly competing to be the European Cultural Capital of 2023. We created an identity for the candidate city based on the concept of ideas, people and culture attracting each other like magnetic fields do. In collaboration with: Attila Ács, Fruzsina Fölföldi, József G Kiss, Lili Köves Special thanks to: Attila Nagy, Ilka Olajos, László Molnár Read Less
    Published:


The city of Debrecen is proudly competing to be the European Cultural Capital of 2023. We created an identity for the candidate city based on the idea of people and culture attracting each other like magnetic fields do.

In collaboration with:
Attila Ács, Fruzsina Fölföldi, József G Kiss, Lili Köves

Special thanks to:
Attila Nagy, Ilka Olajos, László Molnár




Debrecen Sans:
There has been designed also a characteristic open source font for the brand, so that participants and organisers can download and use it during the cultural capital year.

Debreces Sans bold, Debrecen Sans Regular
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.