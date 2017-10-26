Debrecen 2023 - European Capital of Culture

→
The city of Debrecen is proudly competing to be the European Cultural Capital of 2023. We created an identity for the candidate city based on the idea of people and culture attracting each other like magnetic fields do.
In collaboration with:
Attila Ács, Fruzsina Fölföldi, József G Kiss, Lili Köves
Special thanks to:
Attila Nagy, Ilka Olajos, László Molnár
→
Debrecen Sans:
There has been designed also a characteristic open source font for the brand, so that participants and organisers can download and use it during the cultural capital year.
Debreces Sans bold, Debrecen Sans Regular
Thank You!