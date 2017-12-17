Live EDITORIAL DESIGN
ELEKTRA - 18th International Digital Art Festival
Published:
    The 18th Edition of the Elektra International Digital Art Festival was held June 28-29 2017 under the theme: The Big Data Spectacle. Transdisciplinary by nature, every year the festival's array of exhibitions invite artists that fuse art and technology. Our mandate was to redefine the entire graphic and visual identity for the 18th Edition, integrating the theme and reinforcing the Festival's multidisciplinary, experiential and avant-garde character. Read Less
    Published:

The 18th Edition of the Elektra International Digital Art Festival was held June 28-29 2017 under the theme:
The Big Data Spectacle. Transdisciplinary by nature,
every year the festival's array of exhibitions invite artists
that fuse art and technology.

Our mandate was to redefine the entire graphic and visual identity for the 18th Edition, integrating the theme and reinforcing the Festival's multidisciplinary, experiential and avant-garde character.



For the new identity of the festival we started from the concept of observation. Coming back to the primary idea
of the observing eye, while at the same time proposing something very playful. The choice of yellow, the grape
eyes and the various sizes of posters helped in that regard.




The studio launched a multi-media campaign that clearly conveys Elektra's stated presence in the digital art domain, the variety of well-curated exhibitions and the cutting edge of artistic avant-garde technologies, in the following formats: videos, large-format posters, flyers and a program.




Creative direction: Jean-Sébastien Baillat
Art direction: Jean-Sébastien Baillat & Louis Dollé
Graphic Design: Louis Dollé & Olivia Chan
Video direction: JS Baillat
3D art and 3D animation: Aaron Kaufman
Motion design and editing: Andréanne Dumont
Music: Alain Thibault

