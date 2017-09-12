Baillat. Studio
Red Bull Music Academy Weekender Montréal 2017
    Following last year's Academy edition in Montréal RBMA return to Québec for a full-on RBMA Weekender. From September 21 to September 24, they presented a wide range of performances and unique collaborations across the city. We had the opportunity to do the campaign and we collaborated with photographer Nik Mirus for the show visuals.
Following last year's Academy edition in Montréal RBMA return to Québec for a full-on RBMA Weekender. From September 21 to September 24, they presented a wide range of performances and unique collaborations across the city. We had the opportunity to do the campaign and we collaborated with photographer Nik Mirus for the show visuals.

Creative direction: Jean-Sébastien Baillat
Art direction: JS Baillat & Louis Dollé 
Graphic Design: Louis Dollé, Maxime Brunelle, Maxime Francout, Olivia Chan
Photographer: Nik Mirus (Léloi)
Project manager: Stéphanie L'Allier and Marie-Eve Méthot

A Studio Baillat production
Video direction and creative direction: JS Baillat
Photography and stop motion: Nik Mirus (Léloi)
Props stylist: Olivier Charland
Editing: Olivia Chan
Art direction: JS Baillat and Louis Dollé
Design: Louis Dollé, Maxime Brunelle, Olivia Chan
3D Motion: Sindre Ulvik Péladeau
Motion design: Olivia Chan and Sébastien Paradis
Photo Loop: Nicolas Lavoie
Project manager: Stéphanie L'Allier et Marie-Eve Méthot
Music: GPU Panic - Tanger
Sound editing: Phil Rochefort
