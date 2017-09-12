Red Bull Music Academy Weekender Montréal 2017

About

Following last year’s Academy edition in Montréal RBMA return to Québec for a full-on RBMA Weekender. From September 21 to September 24, they pre… Read More

Following last year’s Academy edition in Montréal RBMA return to Québec for a full-on RBMA Weekender. From September 21 to September 24, they presented a wide range of performances and unique collaborations across the city. We had the opportunity to do the campaign and we collaborated with photographer Nik Mirus for the show visuals. Read Less

Published: