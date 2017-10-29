







Panache

Nous avions envie d’une coupe de cheveux, ça tombait très bien. Panache souhaitait revoir son identité visuelle pour supporter l’innovation qui teinte ses coupes et la réputation qu’il s’est construite depuis sa fondation en 2011. Inspirée par le geste du ciseau, un sytème graphique basé sur la diagonale a été développé. Cette diagonale agit comme une subtile signature visuelle à travers le salon, des accessoires au design de son espace.









We felt like a new haircut. We were in luck.

The celebrated Panache salon wished to redo its visual identity to better represent the innovative spirit that colours all its haircuts and the reputation that it has built since it opened its doors in 2011. Inspired by the motion of scissors, the new identity proudly features a diagonal line created through typographic work. The diagonal acts as a subtle visual signature throughout the salon, accessorizing the space’s design.









Photograph JS Dénommé + Daphné Caron

Set design Jessica Chabot







