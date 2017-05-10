Culture Montréal

Nous aimons les grands changements, ça tombait très bien.

À l’aube de son 15e anniversaire, Culture Montréal avait besoin d’un second souffle afin de se doter d’une image de marque inspirante, comme les grands dossiers sur lesquels elle réfléchit, se concerte et intervient. Regroupement indépendant qui reconnaît le rôle fondamental de la culture dans le développement de Montréal, la nouvelle identité devait appuyer sa noble mission. Nous avons développé un système graphique modulaire, s’adaptant aux grands dossiers qu’elle mène de front et à l’image de cette ville qu’elle contribue à faire briller.









We like our city. We were in luck.

On the eve of its 15th anniversary, Culture Montréal needed a hand to give its brand image the same inspirational energy that animates the key areas of activity in which it develops, organizes and takes action. An independent collective that champions the indispensable role of culture in the development of Montreal, its new identity had to underpin this noble mission. Mission accepted, results delivered. The image we produced packs a super-charged jolt, adapting to the different activities and reflecting back the vibrant city that Culture Montréal helps promote.









Set Design Jessica Chabot