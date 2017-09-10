Brian Thompson Financial

In a field crowded by big name institutions and roboadvisors, BTF stands proudly apart. Started by longtime FB ally and tax attorney-cum-CPA Brian Thompson, the firm serves Generation X/Y LGBTQ households, offering empathetic, expert and timely advice. Firebelly developed a simple, sophisticated brand and website to help Brian reach—and immediately reassure—potential clientele.
We created a custom alphabet, BTF Mono, which recalls tabular data while even-handed spacing reflects Brian’s calm and calming demeanor. Quite simply, the font is the brand. It blends the numerical with the personal, a clear bridge between story and visual identity, translating seamlessly across print and web.
When put to work in high level messaging, the font signals a friendly call to action, building trust through legibility and familiarity. The primary wordmark slims down to the more concise |B|T|F|—subtle enough to live anywhere, providing quiet, confident reassurance at every touchpoint, without becoming overbearing.