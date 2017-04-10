Discover
Multiple Owners
Cristian Girotto
Paris, France
OLIVIER MASSON
Paris, France
Passage
Digital Art
Art Direction
Published:
Maxon Cinema 4D
Pixologic Zbrush
Substance Painter
Octane
Passage
Digital Art
Art Direction
Published:
Tools Used
Maxon Cinema 4D
Pixologic Zbrush
Substance Painter
Octane
Passage
Published:
The Christmas Lights Caterpillar
The Striped Blue Crow caterpillar
The Hickory Horned Devil
The Tailed Emperor Caterpillar
The Swallowtail caterpillar
Concept & art direction by Cristian Girotto and
Olivier Masson
CGI by Cristian Girotto
Special thanks to
Stefano Videtta
Thank You!
Passage
Cristian Girotto
Paris, France
OLIVIER MASSON
Paris, France
Caterpillar
Digital Art
CGI
3D
cristiangirotto
kafka
passage
Transformation
art direction
Maxon Cinema 4D
Pixologic Zbrush
Substance Painter
Octane
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
