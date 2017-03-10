"DUIF" is a new poetic visual children’s book telling
the tender story of a young driven pigeon keeper,
one who dreams of having his pigeon fly back home
the very lengthy and surrealistic distance all the
way from Moon to Earth.
Basiel, the main character, is a master in pigeon racing,
winning every thophy there is. Yet he seems to be slowly
derailing with that certain new goal he wants to achieve:
Having his pigeon fly back home the distance from moon
to earth. Is basiel losing it, or simply chasing dreams?
The endpapers of the book have a spacy pattern with
a hidden easter egg. If you connect several numbered
dots, you will be able to see basiel's dream written in
the stars. For the reader it can hold multiple meanings,
especially coming right after a very open ending.
