Future Deluxe
London, United Kingdom
OFFF London 2017 Main Titles
Motion Graphics
Art Direction
Animation
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
10/3/2017
Houdini
Maxon Cinema 4D
Nuke
Future Deluxe
London, United Kingdom
OFFF London 2017 Main Titles
Motion Graphics
Art Direction
Animation
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
10/3/2017
Houdini
Maxon Cinema 4D
Nuke
Main title sequence for OFFF London 2017
Published:
Designed, Directed & Produced by FutureDeluxe
Music & Sound Design by Zelig Sound
Compositing by Igor Gama
Live Action by Davy Evans
Character animation by Josef Šíma and Jan Boháček
Character texturing & modeling by Felix Wolf
Future Deluxe
London, United Kingdom
Motion Reel 2017
by:
Future Deluxe
Motion Graphics
694
4123
Colour on Colour
by:
Future Deluxe
Motion Graphics
381
1942
Featured On:
8/18/2017
The Game within the Game
by:
Future Deluxe
Motion Graphics
577
3845
NVIDIA
Multiple Owners
by:
Toros Köse
by:
Future Deluxe
Art Direction
641
4314
Featured On:
7/16/2017
EXPRESSION OF FORM // CALEIGH ILLERBRUN
Multiple Owners
by:
Future Deluxe
by:
caleigh ill
by:
Philip Haynes
Illustration
343
3112
Featured On:
7/3/2017
Main title sequence for OFFF London 2017
Future Deluxe
London, United Kingdom
OFFF
offflondon
title sequence
main titles
animation
MoGraph
experimental
tribes
knowledge
Character design
Houdini
Maxon Cinema 4D
Nuke
