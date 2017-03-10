Future Deluxe
London, United Kingdom
OFFF London 2017 Main Titles
Designed, Directed & Produced by FutureDeluxe
Music & Sound Design by Zelig Sound
Compositing by Igor Gama
Live Action by Davy Evans
Character animation by Josef Šíma and Jan Boháček
Character texturing & modeling by Felix Wolf
