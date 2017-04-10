



Solution – Eikunds identity evolves around their sculptural furniture. We wanted to tell the story of a naked aesthetic, both as a visual clue – but also as the narrative of Scandinavian design. The notion of nakedness, honesty and something pure. The main composites builds up under the idea of a transition from historic to relevant. A fiery orange is applied to create a contrast to the natural materials of the product, and to establish Eikund as an innovator in their segment. We developed a custom typeface, constructed with shapes from their furniture. It's a Neo-Grotesque sans-serif, with a neutral appearance but specked with details and contextual alternates, as a natural extention of the furnitures.