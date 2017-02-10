About

This September, I decided to challenge myself on a daily basis. I named this challenge The 30 Days / 30 Characters Challenge. As the name implies, I would create one completely new character every day all the way through the month during my free time. All 30 characters have different influences, different concepts and inspirations, amongst which there's RPG Games, Music Genres, Peruvian Culture, Japanese Culture, Robots, Religion, Nature and streetwear fashion. This project was documented daily on my instagram page. I plan on repeating this challenge once the Inktober Challenge is over. Enjoy! Read Less

