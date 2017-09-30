Marta Veludo
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Dice
    Poster Design & Communication for Dice, TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht. Design was made by playing the dices and using the patterns of each play into the poster. Design by luck ! Amsterdam, 2017
Poster Design & Communication for Dice, TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht. 
Design was made by playing the dices and using the patterns of each play into the poster. Design by luck ! 
Amsterdam, 2017 
