Discover
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
or
Discover
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
Marta Veludo
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Dice
Graphic Design
Illustration
Art Direction
2138
187
9
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
9/30/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Marta Veludo
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Dice
Graphic Design
Illustration
Art Direction
2138
187
9
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
9/30/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
Poster Design & Communication for Dice, TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht. Design was made by playing the dices and using the patterns of each play int…
Read More
Poster Design & Communication for Dice, TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht. Design was made by playing the dices and using the patterns of each play into the poster. Design by luck ! Amsterdam, 2017
Read Less
Published:
Poster Design & Communication for Dice, TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht.
Design was made by playing the dices and using the patterns of each play into the poster. Design by luck !
Amsterdam, 2017
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Marta Veludo
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Airdate - Men at Work
by:
Marta Veludo
Branding
1358
15560
Featured On:
9/21/2017
Men At Work FW16/17
Multiple Owners
by:
Marta Veludo
by:
Ricardo Leite
Art Direction
880
6660
Featured On:
12/19/2016
Marta Veludo x Mr. Frank
by:
Marta Veludo
Art Direction
996
8984
OverBlack
by:
Marta Veludo
Illustration
992
7757
Featured On:
5/4/2017
Deli Paris Club
by:
Marta Veludo
Art Direction
2075
18467
Featured On:
8/3/2016
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Poster Design & Communication for Dice, TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht. Design was made by playing the dices and using the patterns of each play into the poster. Design by luck ! Amsterdam, 2017
Published:
Credits
Marta Veludo
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
dice
Patterns
ILLUSTRATION
music
concerts
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.