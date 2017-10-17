Bernhard Lang
Carrara Marble
    AERIAL VIEWS CARRARA MARBLE MINES Above the city of Carrara in the Apuan Alps in Italy there are the Carrara Marble mines where the creamy white… Read More
    AERIAL VIEWS CARRARA MARBLE MINES Above the city of Carrara in the Apuan Alps in Italy there are the Carrara Marble mines where the creamy white stone is extracted. The exceptional quality of this white marble is know since roman times, when the roman empire already used it for the construction of their most prestigious monuments and sculpting. The noble marble from Carrara was valued by various artists and masters including Michelangelo, Da Vinci, Bernini and Rodin, … The Carrara quarries have produced more marble than any other place on earth. Working in the quarries has been dangerous and continues so to this day. Photographed in September 2017. Read Less
    Published:
AERIAL VIEWS
CARRARA MARBLE MINES








































 All images are under the Copyright of Bernhard Lang
© Bernhard Lang 2017
For requests please contact: mail@bernhardlang.de
Thank You!
