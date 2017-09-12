Monument - branding

About

Group Monument is a dependable partner for restoring buildings and monuments with historical value as well as for a complete new build project. C… Read More

Group Monument is a dependable partner for restoring buildings and monuments with historical value as well as for a complete new build project. Consisting of over 12 different companies, each with their own strengths and services, we analysed and redefined their brand architecture into a uniform and transparant overview. This was the start of a long-term project of branding in a very pure way. We gave every company a uniform visual identity by using the ‘back slash’, symbolising the before and after in restoring monumental buildings. Eliminating overall colour in the brand core gave room for imagery and content. Even the typography consists of an old serif font combined with a modern sans type. It’s all in the details. Group Monument has a very wide range of tools, such as yard containers and trucks, which made it possible to massively enhance the brand visibility in public places and on the road. We eagerly branded those tools, which enabled us to reach a bigger audience in the public and private sector. Each company in Group Monument has its own specialty, which was a challenge for our online creative team to maintain user-transparancy and a clear way of navigating. Our guys showed their online skills once again by working out a frame fitting for each Group Monument player. See for yourself what they build on monument.be. Read Less

Published: