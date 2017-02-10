On a future frozen Earth, an obsessed explorer goes missing on an expedition to a lost city under the ice, his only chance for rescue is a young inexperienced pilot…his son.







When it started to snow, it didn’t stop for 1,500 years. The Pole Shift that ancient climatologists talked about finally came, the topography ripped apart and the weather of the world changed—forever. Now the Earth is covered in snow, and in some places, to unknown depths.







In this world, Wesley Singleton leaves the Air Academy in search of his father, the famed explorer Galen Singleton. After Galen’s expedition is cut short by sabotage, Wes sets out and believes his father may still be alive somewhere...above the timberline.





