Marc Urtasun
Barcelona, Spain
Yellow portraits.
Behance.net
    Good things are always inspiring. So I decided to do a tribute to my favourite icon of the pop culture. I hope you enjoy it.
Good things are always inspiring.
So I decided to do a tribute to my favourite icon of the pop culture.
I hope you enjoy it.










































on my Society6 and Redbubble










Prints available on my Society6 and Redbubble

Stay tuned for the t-shirt release!
 instagram.com/marc.urtasun



Thanks for watching!​​​​​​​


Thank You!
