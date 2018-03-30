Yellow portraits.

Discover
Message
Good things are always inspiring. So I decided to do a tribute to my favourite icon of the pop culture. I hope you enjoy it.
Published:
Good things are always inspiring.
So I decided to do a tribute to my
favourite
icon of the
pop culture
.
I hope you enjoy it.
on my
Society6
and
Redbubble
Prints available on my
Society6
and
Redbubble
Stay tuned for the t-shirt release!
instagr
am.com/marc.urtasun
Thanks for watching!
Tags
simpsons
print
motion
graphic
art
yellow
lisa
Homer
marge
Bart
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
