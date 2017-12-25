About

Identity project for a creative studio Paleworks which is focusing on the variety of producing — in the fields of art, architecture and design. The studio aims to offer a range from their own professions, inspirations and collaborations. The main idea is built on creating outputs emerging from the cities, materials, colors, collaborations, words, images, and identities. Read Less

