Identity project for a creative studio Paleworks which is focusing on
the variety of producing — in the fields of art, architecture and design.
The studio aims to offer a range from their own professions,
inspirations and collaborations. The main idea is built on creating outputs emerging
The studio aims to offer a range from their own professions,
inspirations and collaborations. The main idea is built on creating outputs emerging
from the cities, materials, colors, collaborations, words, images, and identities.