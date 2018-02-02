National Academy of Theatre Arts in Kraków

As a part of organizing the corporate identity we also unified the look of information and promotion materials accompanying graduation performances. So far the creators of each performance had a free hand with the visuals, and from now on all the posters, programs brochures etc. will have a unified look and communicate AST at first glance.
As a part of organizing the corporate identity we also unified the look of information and promotion materials accompanying graduation performances. So far the creators of each performance had a free hand with the visuals, and from now on all the posters, programs brochures etc. will have a unified look and communicate AST at first glance.