About

Who doesn’t enjoy a good glass of wine in a great setting? Or wants to co-work while enjoying fabulous art at the same time? Located in Knokke-He… Read More

Who doesn’t enjoy a good glass of wine in a great setting? Or wants to co-work while enjoying fabulous art at the same time? Located in Knokke-Heist, Cwart is the most inspiring, multi-functional venue in the region. This tastefully restored farm location, dating back to 1335, needed appropriate branding; that’s where we came along. Being an art location of high architectural value and high positioning, we were able to adapt the brand to the needs of contemporary design. The client was convinced to retain a very neutral brand, so that the content would stand out. Soon after the launch, we designed the new imagery, the new Cwart magazine and a series of art expositions. The focus of the brand was to make a design that unifies the four different pillars (art, wine, dining and work) and to let them strengthen each other. The brand became a balanced mix of black and white, carefully chosen textures and great spaciousness. Simplicity and animation were key to the online part of the Cwart branding. This was a challenging starting point. We decided to maintain a smooth and minimalistic navigation and above all, keep user friendliness our top priority. Go and see for yourself at www.cwart.be. Read Less

Published: